Carers Innovation Fund: how to apply

Information on how organisations can apply for a share of £5 million funding to improve support for carers.

Published 12 June 2019
Department of Health and Social Care

This guidance sets out the application process for the Carers Innovation Fund.

The Department for Health and Social Care has made £5 million available to improve support for carers.

We are seeking applications from organisations from a mix of sectors for projects that will help carers to be:

  • more recognised and connected
  • better able to juggle working and caring
  • better able to look after their own health and wellbeing
