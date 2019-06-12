Guidance
Carers Innovation Fund: how to apply
Information on how organisations can apply for a share of £5 million funding to improve support for carers.
This guidance sets out the application process for the Carers Innovation Fund.
The Department for Health and Social Care has made £5 million available to improve support for carers.
We are seeking applications from organisations from a mix of sectors for projects that will help carers to be:
- more recognised and connected
- better able to juggle working and caring
- better able to look after their own health and wellbeing
Published 12 June 2019