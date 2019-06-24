Capital Gains Tax communications research

From April 2020, a payment on account of Capital Gains Tax ( CGT ) will need to be made when a residential property is sold or otherwise disposed of, such as by giving it away.

Payment will be due within 30 days of the completion of the disposal. The changes mainly affect those disposing of a second home or rental property.

They will not apply where the gains are not chargeable to CGT - for example, where the gains are covered by private residence relief.

This research aimed to understand how customers look for information about CGT , how well they understand the policy change, and how they expect HMRC to communicate these changes.