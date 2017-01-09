Guidance
Calls for papers on the future of macro-economics, finance and the markets
Detail
As part of the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre’s (DCDC) role as defence’s internal think tank, the centre is undertaking a study into the Future of Macro-economics, Finance and the Markets as part of the Global Strategic Trends.
- Submission deadline: 12 January 2017
- Author notified: 16 January 2017
- Final manuscript due: 08 March 2017