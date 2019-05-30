Notice
CA10 2QL, Mr Philip Braithwaite and Mrs Anita Braithwaite: environmental permit application advertisement- EPR/MB3494EA/A001
View the application submitted by Mr Philip Braithwaite and Mrs Anita Braithwaite for Land at Scales Farm, Askham, Penrith, Cumbria, CA10 2QL.
Documents
Details
Published 30 May 2019