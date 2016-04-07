  1. Home

7 April 2016
10 March 2017

Find out which businesses have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and what they are pledging to do to support you and your family.

LCS IT solutions: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.93MB

LOC Group Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 136KB

LV =: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 243KB

LAGAT Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 209KB

Lady Locksmiths: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 828KB

Laing O'Rourke: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.05MB

Lakers School: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.2MB

Lancashire County Cricket Club: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1000KB, 3 pages

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 181KB

Land Securities Group PLC: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 876KB

Landau UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 2.56MB

Landmarc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.47MB

Laser Mayhem: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 432KB

Leaver's Link: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 684KB

Leeds Beckett Univeristy: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 737KB

Leeds City College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 168KB, 3 pages

Leicester Office Furnishers: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.92MB

Leidos Europe Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 71.3KB, 3 pages

Lenwell Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.22MB

Level Peaks Associates: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 395KB

Limitless Travel: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 149KB

Lincoln City FC: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.78MB

Lincoln City Radio: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 940KB

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 753KB, 3 pages

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 715KB

Lindum Group Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 918KB

Lions Telecom Services Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 190KB, 4 pages

Liverpool FC Foundation: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 373KB, 4 pages

Liverpool Veterans Project: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 277KB

Lloyds Banking Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 885KB

Lloyds Employment Law Consultancy: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.51MB

Lloyd's of London: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.57MB

Lockheed Martin UK Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 272KB

Lockton Companies LLP: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.01MB

Logik Recruitment Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 246KB

London and Country Mortgages: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 243KB

London South Bank Univeristy: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 765KB, 4 pages

Longs of Leeds: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 186KB

Lord Combustion Services Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 205KB, 3 pages

Lorien Resourcing Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 201KB, 3 pages

Lotus F1 Team: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 594KB, 3 pages

Loughborough University: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.11MB

Lowell Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 73.4KB, 4 pages

About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses

The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the armed forces covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.

All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:

  • no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
  • in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved

Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances

Published: 7 April 2016

Updated: 10 March 2017

  1. Addition of Lincolshire Fire and Rescue Services and Lord Combustion Services armed forces corporate covenant pledge
  2. Addition of Leidos Europe Ltd and London South Bank University armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
  3. Addition of Lady Locksmiths armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
  4. Added signed pledges for Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and LOC Group Ltd.
  5. Added signed pledge for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
  6. Added Lincoln City Radio.
  7. Added LAGAT Group.
  8. Added new covenant pledge for Limitless Travel.
  9. Added re-signed covenant pledge for Lakers School and new covenant pledge for Landau UK Ltd.
  10. Added Covenant pledge for Loughborough University.
  11. First published.

