Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant (company names beginning with L)
Ministry of Defence
Armed Forces Covenant
7 April 2016
10 March 2017
Find out which businesses have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and what they are pledging to do to support you and your family.
LV =: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 243KB
Lancashire County Cricket Club: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1000KB, 3 pages
Landmarc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1.47MB
Leeds City College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 168KB, 3 pages
Leidos Europe Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 71.3KB, 3 pages
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 753KB, 3 pages
Lions Telecom Services Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 190KB, 4 pages
Liverpool FC Foundation: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 373KB, 4 pages
London South Bank Univeristy: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 765KB, 4 pages
Lord Combustion Services Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 205KB, 3 pages
Lorien Resourcing Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 201KB, 3 pages
Lotus F1 Team: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 594KB, 3 pages
Lowell Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 73.4KB, 4 pages
About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses
The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the armed forces covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.
All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:
- no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
- in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved
Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances
Published: 7 April 2016
Updated: 10 March 2017
