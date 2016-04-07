About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses

The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the armed forces covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.

All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:

no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen

in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved

Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances

Related information