Bureaucracy busting concordat: principles to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and administrative burdens on general practice

The government made a public commitment as part of the 2020 to 2021 GP contract update to jointly review bureaucracy in general practice with NHS England. The intention of the review was to reduce the burden on general practitioners and primary care teams, releasing more time to focus on patient care.

The concordat is a complementary piece of work to the review and outlines 7 principles to help reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and administrative burdens in general practice. It was developed with the input of stakeholders including the British Medical Association (BMA) and Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).

This signals to the sector the government’s commitment to adhere to the principles of reducing burdens and aims to change culture across government and improve how government works with general practice.

The concordat is aimed at law and policy makers, primary care health professionals and general practice.