Guidance
MOD byelaws: Buckinghamshire
This page brings together all available byelaws within Buckinghamshire. Please select a link to view the byelaws
Documents
Details
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Bicester Garrison Military Lands Byelaws 1977
-
- Royal Air Force High Wycombe ^
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Beechwood Rifle Range in the County of Buckingham Byelaws 1915
- Boddington Rifle Range ^
- Buckland Rifle Range ^
- Grendon Underwood Practice Bombing Range ^
- Hyde Heath Rifle Range ^
-
Lower Warren (Streatly) Rifle Range ^
- ^ No copy of the byelaw document is currently available.
Related information
Ministry of Defence: byelaws review
List of byelaws to be reviewed
Public access to military areas
Last updated 15 November 2018 + show all updates
- Updated to make it clearer how the MOD Byelaws review works.
- Changed Beechwood Rifle Range to read Lapsed.
- Updated summary
- First published.