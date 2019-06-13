British Army safety and environmental management system (ACSO 3216)

More than just a legal responsibility, this also enhances the physical and moral components of Fighting Power.

The army delivers its Safety commitments in conjunction with Environmental Protection.

The policy for this is Army Command Standing Order ( ACSO ) 3216, the Army’s Safety and Environmental Protection Management System (ASEMS).

ACSO 3216 contains the Chief of the General Staff’s (CGS) personal commitment to safety, an introduction and 12 chapters.

ACSO 3216 is updated on an annual revision cycle in accordance with Army procedure with a publication date of April.

All enquiries should be addressed to the Army Safety Centre on ASCen-AINC-Mailbox@mod.gov.uk.