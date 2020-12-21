British Army safety and environmental management system (ACSO 1200)
The British Army is required by UK law and defence policy to minimise work-related fatalities, injuries, ill-health and effects on the environment from its activity.
More than just a legal responsibility, this also enhances the physical and moral components of Fighting Power. The British Army delivers its Safety commitments in conjunction with Environmental Protection.
The policy for this is Army Command Standing Order (ACSO) 1200, the Army’s Safety and Environmental Protection Management System (ASEMS).
ACSO 1200 contains the Chief of the General Staff’s (CGS) personal commitment to safety, a foreword explaining the ASEMS methodology (Plan, Do, Check, Act), an introduction focused on safety culture and 10 chapters.
ACSO 1200 is reviewed on annual basis and updated when necessary in accordance with Army procedure. All enquiries should be addressed to the Army Safety Centre on ASCen-AINC-Mailbox@mod.gov.uk.