British Army safety and environmental management system (ACSO 1200)

More than just a legal responsibility, this also enhances the physical and moral components of Fighting Power. The British Army delivers its Safety commitments in conjunction with Environmental Protection.

The policy for this is Army Command Standing Order ( ACSO ) 1200, the Army’s Safety and Environmental Protection Management System ( ASEMS ).

ACSO 1200 contains the Chief of the General Staff’s (CGS) personal commitment to safety, a foreword explaining the ASEMS methodology (Plan, Do, Check, Act), an introduction focused on safety culture and 10 chapters.