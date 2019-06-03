Policy paper

Brexit and local government: response to the HCLG Select Committee report

This document responds to the recommendations made by the HCLG Select Committee following its inquiry into Brexit and local government.

Published 3 June 2019
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government

Documents

Government response to the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee report on Brexit and Local Government

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1344-6, CP 109 PDF, 1.17MB, 24 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Following its inquiry into Brexit and local government, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee (HCLG) published a report (PDF, 330KB) setting out 10 recommendations for government.

This document sets out the government’s response to these recommendations.

Published 3 June 2019