Policy paper
Brexit and local government: response to the HCLG Select Committee report
This document responds to the recommendations made by the HCLG Select Committee following its inquiry into Brexit and local government.
Following its inquiry into Brexit and local government, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee (HCLG) published a report (PDF, 330KB) setting out 10 recommendations for government.
This document sets out the government’s response to these recommendations.
Published 3 June 2019