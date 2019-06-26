Breach of union rules decision: Simpson v Unite the Unon

Mr Simpson made 3 complaints of breach of union rules in relation to disciplinary proceedings. The Certification Officer struck out complaint 3 under section 256ZA of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 on the basis that it had reasonable prospect of success and/or is otherwise misconceived.

Complaints 1 and 2 were struck by the Certification Officer in the decision D/5-6/19-20.