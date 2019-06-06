Decision
Breach of union rules decision: Simpson v Unite the Union
Mr Simpson made 3 complaints of breach of union rules in relation to disciplinary proceedings. The Certification Officer struck out complaints 1 and 2 under section 256ZA of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 on the basis that they have no reasonable prospect of success and/or are otherwise misconceived.
Complaint 3 has yet to be determined by the Certification Officer.
Published 6 June 2019