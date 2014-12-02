BowTie in the defence air environment
BowTie is widely used across the defence air environment (DAE) as a tool for risk management, with the MAA providing support to all DAE users.
BowTie is a risk assessment and recording system comprising of 2 elements:
- BowTieXP
- BowTieServer
BowTieXP is a desktop client that can be ordered from the defence digital service catalogue and is used to create and edit BowTie diagrams.
BowTieServer is a cloud-based storage environment with a webpage front end and is provided by the DSA. It is used by the aviation duty holder chain as a repository for BowTie diagrams. BowTieServer accounts are for users that require read only access, or only need to review BowTie not edit them.
Last updated 1 May 2024 + show all updates
BowTie in the defence air environment page information updated.
Two new diagrams have been added for the Controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) bow tie, and a new one for the Runway incursion bow tie. A brand new bow tie for Runway Excursion has been added.
Series 4: Runway incursion bowtie has been added
First published.