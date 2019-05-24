Transparency data

Border Force transparency data: May 2019

Data on Border Force activities.

Published 24 May 2019
From:
Border Force, UK Visas and Immigration, and Immigration Enforcement

Documents

Border Force transparency data: May 2019

ODS, 82.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document contains data on:

  • clearance of passengers at the border within published service standards
  • drugs seized volumes
  • drugs seizures
  • convention of international trade of endangered species (CITES) seizures
  • convention of international trade of endangered species (CITES) volume
  • tax revenue that is protected through detecting goods where excise duty has not been declared
  • total quantity of firearms, knives and other offensive weapons firearms
  • seizures of firearms, knives and other offensive weapons (units only)
Published 24 May 2019

Related content