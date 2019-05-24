Transparency data
Border Force transparency data: May 2019
Data on Border Force activities.
Documents
Details
This document contains data on:
- clearance of passengers at the border within published service standards
- drugs seized volumes
- drugs seizures
- convention of international trade of endangered species (CITES) seizures
- convention of international trade of endangered species (CITES) volume
- tax revenue that is protected through detecting goods where excise duty has not been declared
- total quantity of firearms, knives and other offensive weapons firearms
- seizures of firearms, knives and other offensive weapons (units only)
Published 24 May 2019