Independent report

Blood transfusion: patient consent

Recommendations from the advisory committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) on patient consent for blood transfusion.

Published 17 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Guidelines from the expert advisory committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) on patient consent for blood transfusion

HTML

Details

This report updates SaBTO’s recommendations to NHS trusts on patient consent for a blood transfusion. It follows a stakeholder consultation in June 2020.

These guidelines were approved by SaBTO on 13 October 2020 and supersede the previous SaBTO ‘Patient consent for blood transfusion guidelines’ (October 2011).

They are due to be reviewed in October 2025.

Published 17 December 2020

Brexit transition

15 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021

Related content