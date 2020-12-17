Blood transfusion: patient consent
Recommendations from the advisory committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) on patient consent for blood transfusion.
Documents
Details
This report updates SaBTO’s recommendations to NHS trusts on patient consent for a blood transfusion. It follows a stakeholder consultation in June 2020.
These guidelines were approved by SaBTO on 13 October 2020 and supersede the previous SaBTO ‘Patient consent for blood transfusion guidelines’ (October 2011).
They are due to be reviewed in October 2025.
Published 17 December 2020