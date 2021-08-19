Better Care Fund policy framework: 2021 to 2022
The policy framework sets out the national conditions, metrics and funding arrangements for the Better Care Fund in 2021 to 2022.
Better Care Fund plans are jointly developed by health and social care partners in every area in England and support integrated, person-centred care in communities.
The policy framework is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the Better Care Fund at a local level (such as clinical commissioning groups, local authorities, health and wellbeing boards) and NHS England.