Best Start Family Hubs and Healthy Babies: guidance for local authorities

How local authorities in England can prepare to run the Best Start Family Hubs and Healthy Babies programme.

Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care
4 December 2025

Applies to England

Best Start Family Hubs and Healthy Babies – preparing for implementation April 2026

PDF, 493 KB, 18 pages

Guidance to help all local authorities prepare for provision of Best Start Family Hubs from April 2026.

It provides:

  • a framework to help identify appropriate Best Start Family Hub sites - including prioritising access to disadvantaged families
  • an outline of the core services expected to be available in Best Start Family Hubs
  • information on branding and naming conventions
  • information on Best Start local plans including the interaction with:
    • Best Start Family Hubs funding
    • Neighbourhood Health plans

