Best practice in the labelling and packaging of medicines

As part of a move towards an increase in self-regulation of medicines labelling and packaging, this guidance has been developed to aid those responsible for the origination of labelling and packaging artwork. It sets out the legal framework for labelling and packaging as described in UK legislation.

In addition, it describes best practice in the area of labelling and packaging to ensure that medicines can be used safely by all patients, the public and healthcare professionals alike.

It also reflects the expectations of healthcare professionals, patients and regulators with respect to reduction in medication errors, and safe selection and use of medicines by all users

This guidance does not constitute a legal interpretation of the requirements on medicines labelling and packaging as set down within the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (SI 2012/1916) as amended .