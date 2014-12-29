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Guidance

Best practice guidance on patient information leaflets

This guidance sets out the legal framework for patient information leaflets as described in EU and national legislation and best practice in the area of information design.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
29 December 2014
Last updated
1 July 2026 — See all updates

Documents

Best practice guidance on patient information leaflets

PDF, 239 KB, 23 pages

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Details

As part of a move towards an increase in self-regulation of medicines labelling and patient information, this guidance has been developed to help those responsible for the design and content of patient information leaflets.

It sets out the legal framework for patient information leaflets as described in national legislation and it describes best practice for information design to ensure that patients who rely on the information provided can make informed decisions about the safe and effective use of the medicines they take.

This document is guidance and is not a legal interpretation of national regulations.

Updates to this page

Published 29 December 2014
Last updated 1 July 2026 Show all updates

  1. Updated document - Best practice guidance on patient information leaflets

  2. Updated to include arrangements in relation to EU exit.

  3. First published.

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