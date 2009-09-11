Guidance
MOD byelaws: Berkshire
This page brings together all available byelaws within Berkshire. Please select a link to view the byelaws.
Reviewed
Since 2004 the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. Please select a link to view the byelaws.
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- The Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) Aldermaston Byelaws 2007
- The Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) Burghfield Byelaws 2010
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.
Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.”
- Milton and Sutton Courteney ^
- RAF Greenham Common Byelaws 1985
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.
Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
*The Royal Ordnance Factory Burghfield Byelaws 1986
Last updated 8 November 2018 + show all updates
- Updated byelaws and added Royal Air Force Welford Byelaws 1988.
- Updated 'Reviewed: AWE Aldermarston'.
- Updated summary
- First published.