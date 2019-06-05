Notice

B70 7JR, Verus Energy Oak Limited: environmental permit draft decision advertisement - EPR/DP3038JC/A001

View the draft decision for Verus Energy Oak Limited for Kelvin Energy Recovery Facility, West Bromwich

Published 6 June 2019
From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for:

  • waste and mining waste operations
  • installations
  • water discharge and groundwater activities
  • medium combustion plant and specified generators

In some cases they also consult on draft decisions for environmental permits. The arrangements are explained in its Public Participation Statement These notices explain:

  • the Environment Agency’s proposed decision and the reasons and considerations on which they have based this
  • additional relevant information available since the application was advertised
  • any information or guidance provided by the Secretary of State relevant to the application
Published 6 June 2019

Related content