Notice
B70 7JR, Verus Energy Oak Limited: environmental permit draft decision advertisement - EPR/DP3038JC/A001
View the draft decision for Verus Energy Oak Limited for Kelvin Energy Recovery Facility, West Bromwich
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for:
- waste and mining waste operations
- installations
- water discharge and groundwater activities
- medium combustion plant and specified generators
In some cases they also consult on draft decisions for environmental permits. The arrangements are explained in its Public Participation Statement These notices explain:
- the Environment Agency’s proposed decision and the reasons and considerations on which they have based this
- additional relevant information available since the application was advertised
- any information or guidance provided by the Secretary of State relevant to the application
Published 6 June 2019