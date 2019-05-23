Notice

B3 1AP, British Telecommunications Public Limited Company: environmental permit application advertisement - NPSWQD008973/V003

View the application submitted by British Telecommunications Public Limited Company for BT Radio Tower, 40 Lionel Street, Birmingham, B3 1AP.

Published 23 May 2019
Environment Agency
England

