Autism Act: government response to Lords Select Committee report
A response by the government to the House of Lords Autism Act 2009 Committee report ‘Time to deliver: The Autism Act 2009 and the new autism strategy’.
Applies to England
The command paper sets out the government’s response to the recommendations made by the House of Lords Autism Act 2009 Committee in their report Time to deliver: The Autism Act 2009 and the new autism strategy.
The government welcomes the committee’s report and will consider their recommendations further during the development of the next strategy. It also sets out the work government is already doing to support autistic people.