Transparency data
Asylum transparency data: May 2019
Data on UK Visas and Immigration asylum activities.
Documents
Details
This document contains data on:
- status of the OLCU 41K cohort of pre-March 2007 unconcluded people previously owned by case resolution directorate (CRD)
- breakdown of the status of the OLCU 41K cohort of pre-March 2007 unconcluded people previously owned by case resolution directorate (CRD)
- breakdown of the status of the people transferred out of the OLCU 41K cohort
- breakdown of additional records identified of pre-March 2007 unconcluded people previously owned by case resolution directorate (CRD)
- appeal representation rate
- the volume of oral hearings represented by the home office divided by the total number of oral hearings the decision quality percentage of decisions sampled asylum work inBF progress
- breakdown of asylum costs and productivity
- breakdown of cases concluded in 6 months by gender
- breakdown of cases concluded in 12 months by gender
- breakdown of cases concluded in 36 months by gender
- breakdown of cases removed in 12 months by gender
- breakdown of asylum claimants granted asylum after previously having been refused asylum and removed
- percentage of asylum applications processed within service standards
- age of asylum initial decision work in progress - applications made from 1 October 2006
- applications for support section 4 and section 95
- travel documents, applications raised and despatched
- transfers under the National Transfer Scheme
Published 24 May 2019