Transparency data

Asylum transparency data: May 2019

Data on UK Visas and Immigration asylum activities.

Published 24 May 2019
From:
Border Force, UK Visas and Immigration, and Immigration Enforcement

Documents

Asylum transparency data: May 2019

ODS, 459KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document contains data on:

  • status of the OLCU 41K cohort of pre-March 2007 unconcluded people previously owned by case resolution directorate (CRD)
  • breakdown of the status of the OLCU 41K cohort of pre-March 2007 unconcluded people previously owned by case resolution directorate (CRD)
  • breakdown of the status of the people transferred out of the OLCU 41K cohort
  • breakdown of additional records identified of pre-March 2007 unconcluded people previously owned by case resolution directorate (CRD)
  • appeal representation rate
  • the volume of oral hearings represented by the home office divided by the total number of oral hearings the decision quality percentage of decisions sampled asylum work inBF progress
  • breakdown of asylum costs and productivity
  • breakdown of cases concluded in 6 months by gender
  • breakdown of cases concluded in 12 months by gender
  • breakdown of cases concluded in 36 months by gender
  • breakdown of cases removed in 12 months by gender
  • breakdown of asylum claimants granted asylum after previously having been refused asylum and removed
  • percentage of asylum applications processed within service standards
  • age of asylum initial decision work in progress - applications made from 1 October 2006
  • applications for support section 4 and section 95
  • travel documents, applications raised and despatched
  • transfers under the National Transfer Scheme
Published 24 May 2019

Related content