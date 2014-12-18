Assistive technology: definitions, examples and safe use
Helps manufacturers and healthcare professionals understand the definition of assistive technology and the difference between medical devices and aids to daily living.
This Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidance for healthcare professionals covers:
- examples of assistive technology
- a definition of aids for daily living
- common safety issues
- sources of further information
