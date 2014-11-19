Air Traffic Management (ATM) Equipment Approved Organization Scheme (AAOS)
Information for any civilian organisation wishing to undertake the provision of ATM equipment.
Documents
Details
Organizations wishing to undertake the provision of ATM Equipment and/or the provision of ATM technical services are to familiarise themselves with RA 1027. Early MAA engagement is recommended (RA 3100 refers). The UK MAA Approved Organizations List promulgates those organizations that hold an extant AAOS approval and their scope.
For further information please contact the Air Ops AAOS team:
MAA Operating Assurance Group
Air Ops AAOS
Juniper Level 1, Wing 3, #5102
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8QW
Updates to this page
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Version 6 of the air traffic management equipment organization exposition (AOE) template and version 18 of the air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) compliance matrix has been published.
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The air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) compliance matrix version 16 has been published.
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Updated versions of the Air traffic management equipment organization exposition (AOE) Template and the Air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) compliance matrix have been published.
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The Air traffic management equipment organization exposition template has been updated.
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AAOS details have been updated.
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The Air traffic management equipment organization exposition template has been updated.
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Link to form 2 updated.
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Air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme application - form 2 has been added.
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The Air traffic management equipment organization exposition (AOE) and Air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) compliance matrix have been published.
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AAOS guidance has been updated.
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link added to the list of MAA approved organisations
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First published.