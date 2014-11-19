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Guidance

Air Traffic Management (ATM) Equipment Approved Organization Scheme (AAOS)

Information for any civilian organisation wishing to undertake the provision of ATM equipment.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
19 November 2014
Last updated
17 June 2026 — See all updates

Documents

Air traffic management equipment organization exposition (AOE) template

Ref: Version 6

MS Word Document, 62.4 KB

Air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) compliance matrix

Ref: Version 18

MS Word Document, 44.7 KB

MAA AAOS form 2: application for air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) approval

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-article-ra-3100-air-traffic-management-atm-approved-organization-scheme-aaos-application-process-and-validity-of-approval

Details

Organizations wishing to undertake the provision of ATM Equipment and/or the provision of ATM technical services are to familiarise themselves with RA 1027. Early MAA engagement is recommended (RA 3100 refers). The UK MAA Approved Organizations List promulgates those organizations that hold an extant AAOS approval and their scope.

For further information please contact the Air Ops AAOS team:

MAA Operating Assurance Group
Air Ops AAOS
Juniper Level 1, Wing 3, #5102
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8QW

Email: DSA-MAA-OpAssure-AirOps-AAOS (Multiuser)

Updates to this page

Published 19 November 2014
Last updated 17 June 2026 Show all updates

  1. Version 6 of the air traffic management equipment organization exposition (AOE) template and version 18 of the air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) compliance matrix has been published.

  2. The air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) compliance matrix version 16 has been published.

  3. Updated versions of the Air traffic management equipment organization exposition (AOE) Template and the Air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) compliance matrix have been published.

  4. The Air traffic management equipment organization exposition template has been updated.

  5. AAOS details have been updated.

  6. The Air traffic management equipment organization exposition template has been updated.

  7. Link to form 2 updated.

  8. Air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme application - form 2 has been added.

  9. The Air traffic management equipment organization exposition (AOE) and Air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme (AAOS) compliance matrix have been published.

  10. AAOS guidance has been updated.

  11. link added to the list of MAA approved organisations

  12. First published.

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