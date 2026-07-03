Air Pollution Awareness Coalition (APAC)
The Air Pollution Awareness Coalition (APAC) is a cross-sector coalition to improve public understanding of air pollution and support action to reduce harm.
Documents
Details
The Air Pollution Awareness Coalition (APAC) brings together communicators and experts from government, the health sector, academia and civil society.
The coalition will provide practical, trusted communications that improve public understanding of air pollution and support action to reduce harm.
The coalition aims to:
- enable clear, consistent and evidence-based public communications on air pollution that can be confidently used by partners
- support greater reach and impact by aligning messaging across government, health and civil society
- amplify the voices of health professionals and community organisations, recognising their role as trusted messengers
- support positive behaviour change by helping the public understand risks, actions and benefits