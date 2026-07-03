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Policy paper

Air Pollution Awareness Coalition (APAC)

The Air Pollution Awareness Coalition (APAC) is a cross-sector coalition to improve public understanding of air pollution and support action to reduce harm.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Transport
Published
3 July 2026

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Terms of reference: Air Pollution Awareness Coalition (APAC)

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The Air Pollution Awareness Coalition (APAC) brings together communicators and experts from government, the health sector, academia and civil society.

The coalition will provide practical, trusted communications that improve public understanding of air pollution and support action to reduce harm.

The coalition aims to:

  • enable clear, consistent and evidence-based public communications on air pollution that can be confidently used by partners
  • support greater reach and impact by aligning messaging across government, health and civil society
  • amplify the voices of health professionals and community organisations, recognising their role as trusted messengers
  • support positive behaviour change by helping the public understand risks, actions and benefits

Contact

apac@defra.gov.uk

Updates to this page

Published 3 July 2026

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