AI Safety Summit 2023: Roundtable Chair's Summaries, 1 November

A summary of the discussions which took place at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
1 November 2023

AI Safety Summit 2023: Roundtable Chairs' Summaries, 1 November

The discussions that took place at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on 1 November 2023 brought together international stakeholders from governments, leading AI companies, civil society and academia.

The following points, discussed with the Chairs of each roundtable, summarise the key discussion points, themes and emerging issues from the discussions on the first day of the Summit.

The UK is publishing this as Chair of the Summit, not as a UK government policy document.

