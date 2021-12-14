Decision

Advertising investigations: October 2021

Decisions made by MHRA following investigations into complaints about advertising for licensed medicines.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
14 December 2021

October 2021 Promotion of ketamine by Save Minds UK

Websites offering medicinal treatment services for hay fever – October 2021

Promotion of an unlicensed medicine by Allergy Therapeutics

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU

Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.

Published 14 December 2021

