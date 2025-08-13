Decision

Advertising Investigations: July 2025

Decisions made by the MHRA following investigations into complaints about advertising for licensed medicines.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
13 August 2025

Promotion of HERBALSTORE Sleep Aid on an online retail platform

Websites offering medicinal treatment for hayfever

Medical treatment services for weight loss

Amendment of editorial content by The Guardian News & Media Ltd

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,
10 South Colonnade,
Canary Wharf,
London
E14 4PU

Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.

Published 13 August 2025

