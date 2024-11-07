Decision

Advertising investigations: July 2024

Decisions made by the MHRA following investigations into complaints about advertising for licensed medicines.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
7 November 2024

Documents

Websites offering medicinal treatment services – July 2024

HTML

Websites offering medicinal treatment services for weight loss – July 2024

HTML

Details

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,
10 South Colonnade,
Canary Wharf,
London E14 4PU

Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.

Updates to this page

Published 7 November 2024

