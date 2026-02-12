Decision

Advertising Investigations: January 2026

Decisions made by the MHRA following investigations into complaints about advertising for licensed medicines.

Websites offering medicinal treatment services for weight loss – January 2026 

Websites offering medicinal treatment services – January 2026

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,
10 South Colonnade,
Canary Wharf,
London
E14 4PU

Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.

