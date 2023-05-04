Decision

Advertising investigations: February 2023

Decisions made by the MHRA following investigations into complaints about advertising for licensed medicines.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
4 May 2023

Documents

Promotion of a Prescription-Only Medicine on online Times Media Limited (trading as The Sunday Times) – February 2023

Promotion of Lemsip Max All in One range by Reckitt UK Commercial Ltd – February 2023

Promotion of unlicensed medicine - Summary Report – February 2023

Third Parties offering medicinal treatment services – February 2023

Websites offering medicinal treatment services for hayfever – February 2023

Details

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,
10 South Colonnade,
Canary Wharf,
London E14 4PU

Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.

Published 4 May 2023

