Advertising investigations: February 2020

Decisions made by MHRA following investigations into complaints about advertising for licensed medicines.

Published 20 March 2020
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

February 2020 - Clinics advertising botulinum toxin products

MS Word Document, 23.7KB

February 2020 - Websites offering medicinal treatment services

MS Word Document, 23.7KB

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU

Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.

