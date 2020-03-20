Advertising investigations: February 2020

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.