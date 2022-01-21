Decision

Advertising investigations: December 2021

Decisions made by MHRA following investigations into complaints about advertising for licensed medicines.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
21 January 2022

Documents

Websites offering medicinal treatment services – December 2021

HTML

December 2021 summary report of Viagra by PharmacyOnline.co.uk

HTML

Summary report for unlicensed medicinal product by Dermatica Limited

HTML

Details

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU

Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.

Published 21 January 2022

Related content

COVID-19 vaccinations

Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website