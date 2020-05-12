Decision

Advertising investigations: April 2020

Decisions made by MHRA following investigations into complaints about advertising for licensed medicines.

Published 12 May 2020
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Promotion - Lumigan by The Wrinkle Dr Ltd (trading as The Eyelash Dr)

Promotion - “vitamin B12 injection” by Vibralife Wellness Ltd (trading as VL Aesthetics)

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU

Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.

