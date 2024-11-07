Advertising and Promotion following agreement of the Windsor Framework

New arrangements for human medicines come into effect from 1 January 20251, reflecting the agreement on human medicines as part of the Windsor Framework. This guidance is designed to provide information on the implementation of changes to advertising and promotion of medicines authorised in the UK from 1 January 2025.

This guidance should be used in conjunction with the MHRA’s guidance on the Windsor Framework including UK-wide licensing for human medicines. This guidance should also be used to supplement the operational guidance in the MHRA’s existing Blue Guide on the Advertising and Promotion of Medicines in the UK.

1. Subject to the UK providing written guarantees to the European Commission as provided for in Article 8 of EU Regulation 2023/1182 and following the entry into force and application procedure provided for in Article 14.