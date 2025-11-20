Adult social care survey, England: 2025 to 2026
Guidance and materials for the adult social care survey (ASCS) in England 2025 to 2026 survey year.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The adult social care survey (ASCS) collects feedback from service users. It aims to understand how well local services help service users in their daily lives, as well as their views on the services provided to them.
All councils with adult social services responsibilities (CASSRs) must run the survey every year. The findings help inform policy, improve services and monitor outcomes for local populations.
The Department of Health and Social Care is now responsible for ASCS. Some survey materials, including translated versions, may still refer to NHS England. This does not affect any of the survey or submission process.
If you have any queries about the survey or any of the materials, email asc.statistics@dhsc.gov.uk.