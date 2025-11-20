Guidance

Adult social care survey, England: 2025 to 2026

Guidance and materials for the adult social care survey (ASCS) in England 2025 to 2026 survey year.

Documents

Guidance for the adult social care survey, England: 2024 to 2025

HTML

Survey materials ASCS 2025 to 2026

ZIP, 8.07 MB

Translation materials ASCS 2025 to 2026

ZIP, 95.1 MB

Question bank ASCS 2025 to 2026

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 30.2 KB

Sample size calulator ASCS 2025 to 2026

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.26 MB

Survey data return ASCS 2025 to 2026

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.7 MB

Details

The adult social care survey (ASCS) collects feedback from service users. It aims to understand how well local services help service users in their daily lives, as well as their views on the services provided to them.

All councils with adult social services responsibilities (CASSRs) must run the survey every year. The findings help inform policy, improve services and monitor outcomes for local populations.

The Department of Health and Social Care is now responsible for ASCS. Some survey materials, including translated versions, may still refer to NHS England. This does not affect any of the survey or submission process.

If you have any queries about the survey or any of the materials, email asc.statistics@dhsc.gov.uk.

Updates to this page

Published 20 November 2025

