Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme grant determination: 2026 to 2027
Grant determination for the Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme in the financial year 2026 to 2027.
Applies to England
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This grant determination letter applies to funding claimed from the Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme. This is the 2026 to 2027 edition, which applies to all claims for eligible training courses and qualifications that are paid for between 1 April 2026 and 31 March 2027 (inclusive), irrespective of when the claim is submitted.