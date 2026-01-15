Adult social care client level data, England: background quality and methodology
How the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) puts together the statistics in its quarterly reports.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
DHSC publishes adult social care client level data on a quarterly basis. This document sets out information on the context, sources, quality and coverage of the data included in these reports.
This document will be updated regularly as further information is added to these reports.