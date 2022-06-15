Guidance

Adult social care charging reform: implementation support funding grant determination 2022 to 2023

Information for local authorities in England about the grant, which will support local authorities in funding adult social care charging reform implementation in 2022 to 2023.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
15 June 2022

Applies to England

Details

This guidance applies to the charging reform implementation support funding. The guidance sets out:

  • allocations of the implementation support grant for 2022 to 2023
  • guidance intended to assist local authorities

The updated ‘Charging reform guidance on supporting local preparation’ (chapter 23 of the care and support statutory guidance) should be read in parallel to the grant determination documents.

