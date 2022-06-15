Adult social care charging reform: implementation support funding grant determination 2022 to 2023
Information for local authorities in England about the grant, which will support local authorities in funding adult social care charging reform implementation in 2022 to 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance applies to the charging reform implementation support funding. The guidance sets out:
- allocations of the implementation support grant for 2022 to 2023
- guidance intended to assist local authorities
The updated ‘Charging reform guidance on supporting local preparation’ (chapter 23 of the care and support statutory guidance) should be read in parallel to the grant determination documents.