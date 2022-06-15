Adult social care charging reform: early assessment and trailblazer support funding grant determination 2022 to 2023
Information for the 5 trailblazer authorities in England about the grant to support earlier delivery of adult social care charging reform.
Applies to England
This document provides information to trailblazer authorities on their allocations of the grant. This funding will help trailblazer authorities fund the costs associated with implementing charging reform to an accelerated timeframe. These local authorities are:
- City of Wolverhampton Council
- London Borough of Newham
- Cheshire East Council
- Blackpool Council
- North Yorkshire County Council
This grant comprises of 2 strands:
- The first tranche of funding to enable trailblazer authorities to conduct additional needs and financial assessments of their local population. Further funding for assessments will be distributed later this year through another grant.
- A support grant to help trailblazer authorities fund the costs associated with implementing charging reform to an accelerated timeline, and the requirements of working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to regularly feedback learning and insight.
DHSC will contact local authorities directly to provide further guidance and arrange payments.
See the ASC charging reform implementation grant determination 2022 to 2023 for detail on implementation funding being provided to all local authorities, including further funding for trailblazers.