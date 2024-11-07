Guidance

Adult personal social services: specific revenue funding and grant allocations 2024 to 2025

Details and allocations of Department of Health and Social Care local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2024 to 2025.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
7 November 2024

Applies to England

Documents

Local authority social services letter 2024 to 2025

HTML

Local authorities social services grant determination 2024 to 2025: no 31/7496

HTML

Grant allocations 2024 to 2025

HTML

Details

‘Local authority social services letter 2024 to 2025’ clarifies local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2024 to 2025, which was subject to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021. This includes information on the:

  • Local Reform and Community Voices grant
  • Social Care in Prisons grant
  • War Pensions Disregard grant

‘Grant allocations 2024 to 2025’ sets out the funding allocated to each local authority across all 3 grants, and the grant determination details their conditions and purpose.

Updates to this page

Published 7 November 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page