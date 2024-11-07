Adult personal social services: specific revenue funding and grant allocations 2024 to 2025
Details and allocations of Department of Health and Social Care local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2024 to 2025.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
‘Local authority social services letter 2024 to 2025’ clarifies local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2024 to 2025, which was subject to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021. This includes information on the:
- Local Reform and Community Voices grant
- Social Care in Prisons grant
- War Pensions Disregard grant
‘Grant allocations 2024 to 2025’ sets out the funding allocated to each local authority across all 3 grants, and the grant determination details their conditions and purpose.