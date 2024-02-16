Adult personal social services: specific revenue funding and grant allocations - 2023 to 2024
Details and allocations of Department of Health and Social Care local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2023 to 2024.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
‘Local authority social services letter 2023’ clarifies local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2023 to 2024, which was subject to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021. This includes information on the:
- Local Reform and Community Voices grant
- Social Care in Prisons grant
- War Pensions Disregard grant
It also provides details of some elements of the Better Care Fund.
‘Grant allocations 2023 to 2024’ sets out the funding allocated to each local authority across all 3 grants, and the grant determination details their conditions and purpose.