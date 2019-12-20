Guidance
Adult personal social services: revenue funding 2019 to 2020
The local authority social services letter (LASSL) confirms specific revenue funding and grant allocations for adult social care services.
Details
This letter clarifies local authority specific revenue funding for the financial year 2019 to 2020, which was subject to the 2015 Spending Review.
It provides information on funding for the fifth year of Care Act implementation, which comes from a range of sources, as well as details of parts of the Better Care Fund.
