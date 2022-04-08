Accessibility assessment for historic statistical spreadsheets
In line with accessibility regulations, this assessment reviews the accessibility of historical spreadsheets associated with statistical publications.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This assessment reviews the accessibility of spreadsheets associated with statistical publications published after 23 September 2018.
It outlines the benefits of addressing any accessibility issues identified with historic statistical spreadsheets and the Department of Health and Social Care’s approach to accessibility for historic and future spreadsheets.