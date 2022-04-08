Guidance

Accessibility assessment for historic statistical spreadsheets

In line with accessibility regulations, this assessment reviews the accessibility of historical spreadsheets associated with statistical publications.

Department of Health and Social Care
8 April 2022

Applies to England

This assessment reviews the accessibility of spreadsheets associated with statistical publications published after 23 September 2018.

It outlines the benefits of addressing any accessibility issues identified with historic statistical spreadsheets and the Department of Health and Social Care’s approach to accessibility for historic and future spreadsheets.

