Statistics at DHSC
Statistics published by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
Coronavirus (COVID-19) DHSC statistics
- Daily statistics on testing, cases and deaths
- NHS test and trace statistics (England): weekly reports
Other relevant coronavirus statistics
- Office for National Statistics (ONS) data and analysis on coronavirus in the UK
- ONS data on registered deaths
- Public Health England dashboard on coronavirus in the UK
- Public Health Wales rapid coronavirus surveillance
- Scotland daily coronavirus data
- Northern Ireland Public Health Agency
Abortion statistics
DHSC publishes annual statistics on abortion for England and Wales.
Other sources of health statistics
Health and care statistics are also produced by other organisations:
- NHS Digital
- NHS England and Improvement
- Public Health England
- Scottish government
- NHS Scotland
- Welsh government
- Northern Ireland
- Office for National Statistics
- Upcoming UK statistics releases
- Data.gov.uk
Corporate procedures and standards
DHSC national statistics are required to comply with the Code of Practice for Official Statistics, while DHSC official statistics follow the code as best practice.