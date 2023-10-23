Accelerating reform in adult social care in England
Setting out the department's priorities for innovation and scaling in adult social care, including identifying, recognising and supporting unpaid carers.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
As part of Next Steps to put People at the Heart of Care we announced we were establishing an innovation and improvement unit to develop and define clear priorities for innovation and improvement across adult social care.
As part of the unit, the government is setting out a list of priorities for innovation and scaling in care and support. This document sets out these priorities.
Each priority presents an example of a model or approach which local authorities could adopt, accompanied by a case study.