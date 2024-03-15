Accelerating Reform Fund 2023 to 2024: grant determination
Grant determination for the Accelerating Reform Fund 2023 to 2024.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This is the grant determination for the Adult Social Care Accelerating Reform Fund for 2023 to 2024. It includes funding allocations for local authorities working in integrated care system consortia.
The Accelerating Reform Fund will provide a total of £42.6 million over 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025 to support innovation and scaling in adult social care and kick-start a change in services to support unpaid carers.
The Accelerating Reform Fund supports local authorities, working collaboratively with partners in their integrated care system areas, to take forward locally identified projects that will nationally embed the Department of Health and Social Care’s priorities for innovation and scaling.