A J Removals & Storage Ltd

Decision of the Traffic Commissioner on A J Removals & Storage Ltd.

Published 17 June 2019
Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain

The Traffic Commissioner made orders to:

  • revoke the operator licence held by A J Removals & Storage Ltd with effect from 00:01 on 1 July 2019
  • disqualify A J Removals & Storage Ltd for a period of 3 years, until 1 July 2022, from holding or obtaining an operator’s licence in any traffic area
  • disqualify Azam Amin for a period of 3 years, until 1 July 2022, from holding or obtaining an operator’s licence in any traffic area and from being the director of any company holding or obtaining such a licence
  • disqualify Azam Amin for a period of 3 years from 00:01 on 1 July 2019 from acting as a transport manager on any operator’s licence

The decision was made on 14 May 2019

