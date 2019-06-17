Decision
A J Removals & Storage Ltd
Decision of the Traffic Commissioner on A J Removals & Storage Ltd.
Documents
Details
The Traffic Commissioner made orders to:
- revoke the operator licence held by A J Removals & Storage Ltd with effect from 00:01 on 1 July 2019
- disqualify A J Removals & Storage Ltd for a period of 3 years, until 1 July 2022, from holding or obtaining an operator’s licence in any traffic area
- disqualify Azam Amin for a period of 3 years, until 1 July 2022, from holding or obtaining an operator’s licence in any traffic area and from being the director of any company holding or obtaining such a licence
- disqualify Azam Amin for a period of 3 years from 00:01 on 1 July 2019 from acting as a transport manager on any operator’s licence
The decision was made on 14 May 2019
Published 17 June 2019